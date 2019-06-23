Vice-President of Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva meets Azerbaijani athletes at 2nd European Games (PHOTO)

23 June 2019 12:30 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 23

Trend:

Azerbaijani delegation, including Speaker of the Azerbaijani Parliament Ogtay Asadov, First Deputy PM Yagub Eyyubov, Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva, Minister of Youth and Sports Azad Rahimov, vice-president of the National Olympic Committee (NOC) Chingiz Huseynzade, Deputy Secretary General of NOC Azer Aliyev and others have met with members of the national team competing at Minsk 2019 2nd European Games.

At the meeting held in Athletes’ Village, the members of delegation talked to the Azerbaijani athletes and wished them success during the games.

The delegation then viewed conditions created in the Athletes’ Village.

Mayor of the Athletes’ Village, Deputy Education Minister of Belarus Sergey Rudy informed the delegation of the accommodation and the conditions created here for the athletes.

He underlined the Azerbaijani specialists’ contribution to the organization of the Games.

In her interview with the Azerbaijani journalists who are in Belarus to highlight the 2nd European Games, Leyla Aliyeva expressed her hope that the country’s athletes will make achievements at Minsk 2019.

Then a photo was taken.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Heydar Aliyev Foundation VP Leyla Aliyeva meets with Azerbaijani athletes competing at 2nd European Games (FOTO)
Society 22 June 22:16
Heydar Aliyev Foundation VP Leyla Aliyeva watches opening ceremony of 2nd European Games in Minsk
Society 22 June 11:43
2nd European Games flame lit in Dinamo Stadium in Minsk (PHOTO)
Other News 22 June 02:29
2nd European Games Minsk 2019 declared open (PHOTO)
Other News 22 June 02:05
Parade of athletes of 2nd European Games in Dinamo Stadium in Minsk (PHOTO)
Other News 22 June 01:37
Day of Azerbaijan held in Minsk within 2nd European Games (PHOTO)
Society 21 June 14:33
Latest
Ilham Aliyev congratulates Grand Duke of Luxembourg
Politics 12:42
1.2 million tons of date harvest expected in Iran in current year
Business 12:25
NASA starts new efforts to resume heat probe to study inner temperature of Mars
US 12:25
Iranian currency rates for June 23
Business 12:04
Comparatively quiet situation observed on LOC of Azerbaijani, Armenian troops
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 11:50
5 militants killed in clash in northern Afghanistan
Other News 11:10
Eighteen dead, 24 injured in Cambodia building collapse
Other News 10:01
Magnitude 5.6 earthquake hits California - USGS
US 09:32
Azerbaijan to export textile to another European country
Economy 08:48