Another Azerbaijani boxer reaches quarter-finals at 2-nd European Games

25 June 2019 17:03 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 25

Trend:

The fifth day of the boxing competition kicked off within the second European Games, which are held in Minsk, Belarus, Trend reports on June 25.

Azerbaijani athlete Javid Chalabiyev gained a victory over Moldavian athlete Dorin Bucsa and reached the quarter-finals.

Chalabiyev will also take part in the competitions on June 26. Before Chalabiyev, athletes representing Azerbaijan - Rufat Huseynov (49 kilograms) and Lorenzo Sotomayor (69 kilograms) reached the quarter-finals a well.

The second European Games are being held in Minsk, in which 82 athletes are representing Azerbaijan.

The first European Games were held in 2015 in Baku.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Azerbaijan-Montenegro trade growing
Business 17:35
Montenegro eyes to develop co-op with Azerbaijan in tourism sector
Business 16:55
Azerbaijan creates conditions for Montenegro's investments in various sectors of economy
Business 16:29
Advantageous roaming bundles from Nar for those who travel abroad
ICT 16:03
PM: Azerbaijan to greatly increase amount of investments in Montenegro’s resort business
Business 15:56
Azerbaijani oil prices down
Oil&Gas 15:00
Latest
Iran eyes to produce 860,000 tons of meat
Business 18:02
Uzbekistan expands co-op with Italy, Belgium in textile sector
Economy 18:02
Uzbekistan Airways buys 2 radio stations via tender
Tenders 17:59
Bike and Snake: Meet the robots that will keep Norway's gas flowing
Other News 17:58
Turkey-Kazakhstan trade turnover increases
Economy 17:52
Georgian ministry changes forecast for electricity imports
Economy 17:44
Montenegro invites Azerbaijan to participate in tender on managing 2 airports
Business 17:38
Forests burning in western Turkey
Turkey 17:37
CPC-Kazakhstan extends tender for purchase of equipment
Tenders 17:35