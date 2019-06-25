Another Azerbaijani boxer reaches quarter-finals at 2-nd European Games

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 25

Trend:

The fifth day of the boxing competition kicked off within the second European Games, which are held in Minsk, Belarus, Trend reports on June 25.

Azerbaijani athlete Javid Chalabiyev gained a victory over Moldavian athlete Dorin Bucsa and reached the quarter-finals.

Chalabiyev will also take part in the competitions on June 26. Before Chalabiyev, athletes representing Azerbaijan - Rufat Huseynov (49 kilograms) and Lorenzo Sotomayor (69 kilograms) reached the quarter-finals a well.

The second European Games are being held in Minsk, in which 82 athletes are representing Azerbaijan.

The first European Games were held in 2015 in Baku.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news