EYOF Baku 2019: Hall of National Gymnastics Arena very good - Lithuanian delegation

It is always nice to take part in gymnastics competitions held in Azerbaijan, Ritis Simonavicius, a representative of the Lithuanian delegation participating in artistic gymnastics competitions at the XV Summer European Youth Olympic Festival, told Trend.

“This is my second visit to the capital of Azerbaijan; earlier I was here at the First European Games in 2015,” he said. “It is nice to be back in Baku, take part in competitions, communicate with people and receive support and help from them if needed.”

He noted that the hall of the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku made a great impression on him.

“It is a very good and impressive hall,” he added. “It is evident that they love sports in Azerbaijan.”

Speaking about the level of participants in gymnastics competitions, Simonavicius stressed that the national team of Russia and Ukraine can be singled out.

“The Azerbaijani national team in artistic gymnastics looks good; one can feel the fighting spirit,” he said. “The arena hall, the support of the fans set the mood for the best start.”

The competitions in artistic gymnastics kicked off in the National Gymnastics Arena as part of the XV Summer European Youth Olympic Festival (EYOF Baku 2019) on July 23.

The competitions in artistic gymnastics are being held on July 23-27.

In this kind of sports Azerbaijan is being represented by four gymnasts, namely, Samad Mammadli, Agakazim Rustamov, Mansum Safarov and Milana Minakovskaya.

The XV Summer European Youth Olympic Festival, which is held July 21-27, is taking place at 12 sports facilities.

