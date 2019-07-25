Winners in EYOF Baku 2019 judo competitions named

25 July 2019 19:44 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 25

Trend:

The winners of judo competitions as part of the XV Summer European Youth Olympic Festival (EYOF Baku 2019) among women in the weight category up to 52 kilograms and among men in the weight category up to 66 kilograms were named.

Among women, Dutch athlete Elin Henninger gained a victory over Spanish athlete Ariane Toro Soler in the finals and grabbed gold. Romanian athlete Alexandra Paske and Italian athlete Veronica Toniolo grabbed bronze.

Azerbaijani judoka Metin Rzazade lost to Hungarian athlete Daniel Szegedi and failed to grab bronze.

Polish judoka Michal Kovalchuk turned out to be stronger than Greek athlete Mikhail Tsotlashvili and grabbed bronze.

In this weight category Russian athlete Saikhan Shabikhanov gained a victory over Ukrainian athlete Serhii Nebotov in the finals.

The XV Summer European Youth Olympic Festival, which is held July 21-27, is taking place at 12 sports facilities.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Azerbaijani president congratulates president of Republic of Maldives
Politics 20:31
Turkish female judoka grabs gold during EYOF Baku 2019 competitions
Society 20:05
Azerbaijani Social Development Fund for IDPs puts out tender for car repairs
Tenders 19:53
Best moments of 3rd day of artistic gymnastics competitions at EYOF Baku 2019 (PHOTO)
Society 19:44
Russian gymnast grabs gold in EYOF Baku 2019 individual all-around competitions (PHOTO)
Society 18:47
Russian coach expresses gratitude to Azerbaijan for hosting EYOF Baku 2019 at high level
Society 18:25
Latest
Azerbaijani president congratulates president of Republic of Maldives
Politics 20:31
Azerbaijani state oil company puts out tender to buy various equipment
Tenders 20:16
Turkish female judoka grabs gold during EYOF Baku 2019 competitions
Society 20:05
Azerbaijani Social Development Fund for IDPs puts out tender for car repairs
Tenders 19:53
Best moments of 3rd day of artistic gymnastics competitions at EYOF Baku 2019 (PHOTO)
Society 19:44
Georgia's state budget revenues exceed forecasts
Economy 19:38
National bank of Georgia makes decision in field of monetary policy
Finance 19:04
Total assets of commercial banks in Georgia grоw by 8.5%
Economy 18:59
Turkish Cypriots to send delegation to "ghost town"
World 18:54