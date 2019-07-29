Azerbaijan’s Azerigas begins repair and construction work on Baku-Sumgayit road

29 July 2019 17:35 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 29

By Elchin Mehdiyev – Trend:

Azerbaijan’s Azerigas Production Association began repair and construction works on the territory of Shamakhi Road and Bilajari Bridge on the Baku-Sumgayit road on July 29, Trend reports referring to Azerigas.

The report notes that, due to the presence of two underground gas pipelines of medium pressure with a diameter of 530 millimeters in the landslide zone, the need has emerged for overhauling a section of the gas pipeline that has become unusable. The repair will help to improve the gas supply to 108,000 users in Baku’s Yasamal, Nasimi and Binagadi districts.

The gas pipeline was commissioned in 1970s. Its direction was changed in connection with the construction of a car tunnel in 2004.

Azerigas employees will be also working on weekends. Restrictions on the movement of vehicles in the territory are regulated by the State Traffic Police Department of Baku.

