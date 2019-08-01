Average monthly salary up in Baku

1 August 2019 20:51 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 1

By Elchin Mehdiyev – Trend:

The average monthly salary increased by 3.9 percent and reached 821.4 manats in Baku in January-May 2019 compared to the same period of 2018, Trend reports.

The employees of the institutions and organizations operating in the fields of industry, finance, insurance, science, technology, information, communications and construction get the highest salary.

The employees operating in the fields of medicine and social services, agriculture, real estate, education, leisure, entertainment and the arts get the lowest salary.

(1 USD = 1.7 AZN on Aug. 1)

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Azerbaijani snipers carry out adjustment fire from weapon in preparation for "Sniper Frontier" int’l contest
Politics 20:54
Public beaches project launched in Baku on Leyla Aliyeva's initiative (PHOTO)
Society 20:51
Azerbaijani president allocates funding for construction of road in Agdash
Politics 20:51
WHO: Basic medical care package in Azerbaijan must include emergency medical services
Society 20:38
WHO: Mandatory health insurance package in Azerbaijan must include provision of medicines
Society 20:06
Minister: Self-employment program to cover 10,000 families in Azerbaijan
Economy 18:43
Latest
English town evacuated after water cascades through damaged dam
Europe 21:47
China, EU agree to safeguard Iran nuclear deal
China 21:16
Azerbaijani snipers carry out adjustment fire from weapon in preparation for "Sniper Frontier" int’l contest
Politics 20:54
Public beaches project launched in Baku on Leyla Aliyeva's initiative (PHOTO)
Society 20:51
Azerbaijani president allocates funding for construction of road in Agdash
Politics 20:51
Ranking of Azerbaijani banks’ profit in January-June
Finance 20:49
WHO: Basic medical care package in Azerbaijan must include emergency medical services
Society 20:38
WHO: Mandatory health insurance package in Azerbaijan must include provision of medicines
Society 20:06
WHO: Azerbaijan taking important steps to strengthen health care system
Society 19:46