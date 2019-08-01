WHO: Basic medical care package in Azerbaijan must include emergency medical services

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 1

Several important services must be included in the basic medical care package as part of mandatory medical insurance in Azerbaijan, senior health economist at the World Health Organization Melitta Jakab, who is on a visit to Azerbaijan, said.

Jakab made the remarks in Baku at an event dedicated to the results of the activity of an international mission that visited the country to support the Azerbaijani government in connection with the changes in the health care system, Trend reports.

“This will be a great help in protecting the health of mother and child, as well as people suffering from chronic diseases,” she said. “This will also help citizens reduce spending.”

Jakab added that an important and urgent issue in Azerbaijan is the formation of health facilities in which first aid will be available.

"I would like the ongoing processes to meet the standards and at the same time serve to the creation of a modern, sustainable health care system in Azerbaijan meeting all the standards,” she said. “Azerbaijan has already started to introduce the mandatory health insurance system. A universal package may be available in this system. WHO must play a very important role in the system because the financial resources are limited."

Jakab stressed that the Azerbaijani population shows great interest in the mandatory health insurance system.

"Therefore, it is necessary to manage the funds obtained from taxes and other financial sources,” she said. “The basic medical care package must also include emergency medical services."

Jakab added that the pilot project, being implemented in the districts, has good results, but priorities must be determined for the next period.

“The personnel policy must also be improved to achieve success,” she said.

"I hope that the reforms initiated by us in this sphere in Azerbaijan will greatly improve the situation not only in terms of mandatory medical insurance, but also from the point of view of rendering the first aid,” Jakab said. “Of course, this will serve the Azerbaijani population. Thus, people will enjoy more advanced medical services. At the same time, the quality of services being rendered in medical institutions will improve."

A pilot project on mandatory medical insurance has been implemented in the country since late 2016. This project is available in Mingachevir city, as well as in Yevlakh and Agdash districts.

The mandatory medical insurance will be introduced throughout Azerbaijan from 2020.

