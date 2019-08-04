“Field Kitchen” contest kicks off as part of “International Army Games-2019” (PHOTO)

4 August 2019 18:34 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 4

Trend:

The “Field Kitchen” contest has been launched as part of the “International Army Games-2019”. Azerbaijani military chefs also participate in this contest, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry said on Aug. 4, Trend reports.

The referees of the contest are testing and assessing different dishes prepared by military chefs.

Participants of the competitions and the guests are presented various dishes of the national cuisine of Azerbaijan prepared by our military chefs within the scope of the contest in the Friendship House.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Episodes of "Sniper Frontier" contest are performed (PHOTO)
Society 4 August 18:39
Participants of "Sea Cup-2019" contest visit sightseeing attractions of Baku (PHOTO)
Society 4 August 18:34
Azerbaijani snipers carry out adjustment fire from weapon in preparation for "Sniper Frontier" int’l contest
Politics 1 August 20:54
Azerbaijan’s tank crew members prepare for participating in "Tank Biathlon" contest (PHOTO)
Politics 1 August 17:25
Kazakh Defense Ministry to purchase medicine via tender
Tenders 1 August 11:02
Relatives of Azerbaijani military pilot informed about measures undertaken up to now (PHOTO)
Society 27 July 19:20
Latest
At Least 16 Killed, 21 Injured In Explosion at Cancer Institute in Cairo (UPDATED)
Arab World 04:14
Militant shelling in Idlib de-escalation zone injures 4 Syrian servicemen
Arab World 02:51
5.1-magnitude quake hits Afghanistan
Other News 01:58
Six Mexicans killed in El Paso shooting, Mexican president says
Other News 01:08
70 Europe-bound illegal immigrants arrested in southeastern Tunisia
World 00:11
U.S., Taliban resumes 8th round of talks in Doha
US 4 August 23:16
Iran seizes Iraqi oil tanker smuggling fuel in Gulf
Iran 4 August 22:10
Instagram users in Europe, US report App is down
World 4 August 21:56
British Brexit Minister urges EU to change terms of talks
Europe 4 August 21:24