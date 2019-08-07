Azerbaijan’s State Employment Service provides jobs for over 50,000 people (PHOTO)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 7

By Eldar Janashvili - Trend:

Azerbaijani Minister of Labor and Social Protection of the Population Sahil Babayev, who chaired the meeting of the ministry’s collegium, stated that the State Employment Service under the ministry provided about 54,000 people with jobs in the first half of 2019, Trend reports referring to the ministry.

The State Employment Service provided 838 people with vocational training including 682 people in the field of service and 156 in the vocational rehabilitation center for youth with disabilities under the Ministry of Health.

The minister noted that this year, more than 4,000 people underwent individual training as part of the self-employment program and more than 1,100 people were provided with assets.

Under the DOST (Centers for Sustainable and Operational Social Security) program, 38,000 unemployed citizens were provided with paid community service within the first half of 2019.

As a positive result of measures aimed at preventing informal employment, 102,000 new labor contracts were registered during the aforementioned period including 24,000 in the public sector and 78,000 in the private sector, Babayev said.

Moreover, the wage fund increased by 15 percent in the public sector and by 25 percent in the private sector, he added.

