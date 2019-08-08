Azerbaijani sailors win next stage of "Sea Cup-2019" contest (PHOTO / VIDEO)

8 August 2019 09:46 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 8

By Eldar Janashvili – Trend:

Military seamen completed tasks revolving around “using life-saving equipment” at the "Ship damage control and rescue training" stage of the "Sea Cup-2019" contest held in Azerbaijan, the press service of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense told Trend.

By the decision of the international collegium of judges, the team of the Naval Forces of Azerbaijan was declared the winner of this stage.

According to this decision, Azerbaijani sailors ranked first, followed by teams from Russia, Kazakhstan and Iran.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Defense Ministry of Kazakhstan to buy medicine via tender
Tenders 10:35
Russian companies develop over 60 projects for $100M in Uzbek region
Economy 09:57
Tehran-Ankara train launched
Iran 09:11
Iran tea industry needs support to increase production
Economy 09:10
Azerbaijan increases gas exports to Turkey
Oil&Gas 07:00
At least 4 people died, 30 hospitalised in road accident near Russia's city of Novorossiysk
Russia 01:48
Latest
Most of daily turnover at Baku Stock Exchange accounts for Central Bank’s notes
Finance 10:58
Kyrgyz Health Ministry: Full assistance provided to victims of special operation
Kyrgyzstan 10:55
Kyrgyz special services warn citizens against provocative actions
Kyrgyzstan 10:46
Samsung's new Note takes on Huawei in selfie beauty pageant
Other News 10:45
Atambayev promises to release special forces soldiers taken hostage
Kyrgyzstan 10:43
Defense Ministry of Kazakhstan to buy medicine via tender
Tenders 10:35
Kyrgyz president says Atambayev grossly violated constitution
Kyrgyzstan 10:31
Malaysia's Petronas Сharigali extends tender in Turkmenistan
Tenders 10:18
Oil jumps on expectations producers may cut supply after 4% slump
Other News 10:15