Baku Transport Agency continues to improve road infrastructure (PHOTO)

14 August 2019 13:49 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 14

By Elchin Mehdiyev – Trend:

Baku Transport Agency (BTA) is improving road infrastructure on Baku’s Mahammad Hadi street in order to improve road safety and ensure free movement of operational vehicles in emergencies, Trend reports referring to BTA.

Design work has been carried out in the area as part of the planned measures.

Elements of modern street design were used during the design work. Changes include widening the sidewalk in the direction of the roadway, which has several advantages, including reducing the length of the pedestrian crossing, widening the sidewalk, regulating the chaotic parking of cars on the territory, building the proper turning radius at intersections, and creating special stops for buses and taxis.

Completion is scheduled for late August 2019. Similar changes are envisaged in other streets where road infrastructure allows it.

