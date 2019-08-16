Azerbaijan's population increases by 0.4%

16 August 2019 13:33 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 16

By Kamala Mammadli - Trend:

Since early 2019, the population of Azerbaijan has increased by 38,118 people or 0.4 percent and reached 10,019,575 people as of July 1, Trend reports referring to the country's State Statistical Committee.

According to the committee, 52.8 percent of the total population live in urban areas, while 47.2 percent live in rural areas. Men accounted for 49.9 percent of the total population, while women accounted for 50.1 percent.

Moreover, 28,745 deaths were recorded in January-June 2019, and compared to the same period last year, the mortality rate for every 1,000 people decreased from 6.0 to 5.9.

---

