Over 66,000 children born in Azerbaijan in Jan.-June 2019

16 August 2019 14:23 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 16

By Elchin Mehdiyev – Trend:

Some 66,687 children were born in Azerbaijan in January-June 2019, Trend reports on Aug. 16.

The total fertility rate of 13.6 (per 1,000 people) remained unchanged in January-June 2019 compared to the same period of 2018.

Some 53.4 percent of newborns account for boys, while 46.6 percent - girls. Among them, 1,478 are twins and 36 - triples.

Since early 2019, as of July 1, having increased by 38,118 people or 0.4 percent, the Azerbaijani population reached 10,019,575 people.

