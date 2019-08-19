Fruit tree planting underway within "Social Gardens" project in Azerbaijan

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 19

Fruit trees are being planted for 250 families within the next stage of the "Social Gardens" project, which is implemented by Azerbaijani Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of the Population together with the "Regional Development" Public Union of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, the ministry told Trend on Aug. 19.

The project aiming to support the self-employment program, covers 34 Azerbaijani districts which are favorable for gardening.

For this purpose, the families belonging to vulnerable groups of the population such as families of martyrs, citizens with disabilities, members of low-income working families were elected on the basis of the received appeals.

At the first stage, these land plots will be cleared of old trees, shrubs, stumps and stones. Other preparatory work is planned to be carried out. Afterwards, fruit tree seedlings will be planted taking into account the climatic conditions and peculiarities of the district.

The project not only stimulates the access of low-income working families to small business in horticulture, but also renders additional support for the development of agriculture, which is one of the important spheres of the non-oil sector.

In 2018, fruit trees within the "Social Gardens" project were planted for 125 families, covering vulnerable groups in 41 districts.

Agrotechnical services for farms have been created. Their owners have been provided with the corresponding consulting services. The assistance is to be rendered to the farms in organizing logistics and selling finished products as part of the project.

