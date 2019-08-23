Baku Transport Agency renewing road infrastructure (PHOTO)

23 August 2019 14:33 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 23

Trend:

The work is underway to renew the road signs and eliminate existing shortcomings on Baku’s streets and avenues, Trend reports on Aug. 23 referring to Baku Transport Agency.

The purpose of these measures is to ensure the safe movement of vehicles and raise awareness of drivers and pedestrians.

The corresponding measures were taken at the addresses indicated in the appeals sent by citizens and determined upon the analysis conducted by the agency’s specialists.

More than 1,500 road signs were renewed in January-July 2019. As a result, the road traffic safety has greatly improved in various places of Baku, and, in particular, in the vicinity of the capital.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

  • Baku Transport Agency renewing road infrastructure (PHOTO)
  • Baku Transport Agency renewing road infrastructure (PHOTO)
  • Baku Transport Agency renewing road infrastructure (PHOTO)
  • Baku Transport Agency renewing road infrastructure (PHOTO)
  • Baku Transport Agency renewing road infrastructure (PHOTO)
  • Baku Transport Agency renewing road infrastructure (PHOTO)
  • Baku Transport Agency renewing road infrastructure (PHOTO)
  • Baku Transport Agency renewing road infrastructure (PHOTO)
Related news
Baku Transport Agency continues to improve road infrastructure (PHOTO)
Society 14 August 13:49
WB to continue rendering technical assistance to Georgian gov't (Exclusive)
Economy 13 August 14:15
WB to continue rendering technical assistance to Georgian gov't (Exclusive)
Economy 30 July 11:28
Special express buses to deliver fans to UEFA Europa League final in Baku
Society 29 May 09:54
Kazakhstan’s infrastructure development costs increase
Economy 30 April 13:28
Turkish company to supply 300 new buses to Azerbaijan
Economy 21 November 2018 08:56
Latest
Around 600 Iranian companies registered in Turkey in Jan.-July
Economy 15:45
Kazakhstan and United Arab Emirates talk space exploration development
Economy 15:41
Religious monuments in occupied Azerbaijani lands subject to vandalism
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 15:36
Agriculture provides commercial opportunities for Dutch companies in Azerbaijan: ministry (Exclusive)
Economy 15:34
Azerbaijan continues trainings for SME entities (PHOTO)
Economy 15:32
Azerbaijan’s direct & guaranteed external state debt decreases
Finance 15:32
Huawei says impact of U.S. trade restrictions less than feared
Other News 15:31
Dollar depreciates against Uzbek soum for third day in row
Finance 15:27
Netherlands believes in potential expansion of Southern Gas Corridor (Exclusive)
Oil&Gas 15:16