Azerbaijani gymnasts return with gold medals from Belgium

5 November 2019 17:03 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 5

Trend:

The Happy Cup 2019 - International Tournament in Rhythmic Gymnastics - was held in Gent city (Belgium) from Oct. 31 to Nov. 3, Trend reports referring to the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation.

Azerbaijan was represented at the tournament by Fatima Akbarova, Govhar Ibrahimova, Kamilla Seyidzade, Madina Damirova, Kamilla Aliyeva, Alina Gozalova and Maryam Aliyeva.

The best result among gymnasts born in 2009 was shown by Govhar Ibrahimova. She won a gold medal in both the all-around event and in the exercise with a jump rope. Maryam Aliyeva, who also competed in this age group, took the 6th place in the all-around event.

Kamilla Seyidzade brought another gold medal to her team. She distinguished herself among the gymnasts born in 2007, having taken the first place both in the all-around event and in the exercise with a ball. Another Azerbaijani gymnast, also performing in this age group - Madina Damirova, took the 12th place in the all-around event.

Alina Gozalova and Kamilla Aliyeva took the 6th and 8th places, respectively, in the all-around event in the youth age group.

Performing in the category of senior athletes, Fatima Akbarova took the 6th place in the all-around event.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Over 26,000 trucks transport cargo from Turkey to Azerbaijan
World 17:21
Ukraine’s Odessa Marine Engineering Bureau assisting Azerbaijan in training personnel
Business 17:01
Azerbaijan leaves behind Italy, Lithuania in quality of road infrastructure
Business 16:43
Azerbaijan leader among CIS countries in efficiency of seaport services
Business 16:32
Head of Azerbaijan’s Central Bank talks manat rate
Economy 16:25
SOCAR reveals production volume at Galmaz field
Oil&Gas 15:57
Latest
Uzbek-Korean JV opens tender to buy refrigerants
Tenders 17:25
Over 26,000 trucks transport cargo from Turkey to Azerbaijan
World 17:21
Azerbaijan beats China to win World Chess Olympiad
Society 17:18
Georgian-German company plans to release new products
Business 17:08
SOCAR to build new sites at Oil Rocks
Oil&Gas 17:08
Georgia signs agreements on patents with European Patent Organization
Georgia 17:06
Ukraine’s Odessa Marine Engineering Bureau assisting Azerbaijan in training personnel
Business 17:01
Changes to the shareholdings in the charter capital of Unibank
Business 17:00
ERIELL completes project to build 50 wells in Uzbekistan one year ahead schedule
Oil&Gas 16:50