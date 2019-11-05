Azerbaijan beats China to win World Chess Olympiad

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 5

Trend:

The World Chess Olympiad among chess players under the age of 16 has ended in the Turkish city of Chorum, Trend reports.

In the last round of the Olympiad, the Azerbaijani team, in an extremely intense competition, defeating the Chinese team, for the first time in its history became the champion of the Olympiad.

The Azerbaijani national team included Vugar Manafov, Mahammad Muradli, Aydin Suleymanli, Ahmad Ahmadzade and Govhar Beydullayeva.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news