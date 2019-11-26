Eminent Mexican writer David Toscana for the first time in Baku

26 November 2019 14:48 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 26

Trend:

Azerbaijan receives the renowned Mexican writer David Toscana, in the framework of a visit organized by the Mexican Embassy. During the first week takes place a series of activities with the participation of the author, aimed to discovering the contemporary literature of both countries, as well as the knowledge of David Toscana's works.

Thus, on November 25th, David Toscana, accompanied by the Ambassador of Mexico to Azerbaijan, Rodrigo Labardini, had his first meeting with the Director of the State Translation Center, writer Afag Masud. The parties discussed the possibilities of translating David Toscana's works into the Azerbaijani language, as well as addressed the prospects for mutual promotion of national literatures.

Events and meetings will continue with the participation of the writer David Toscana and will conclude with the presentation of the Mexican author to the public at the Baku Book Center, on November 29th, at 6:00 p.m. In this way, readers will be able to participate in a talk about the contemporary trends of Mexican literature and the works of David Toscana.

David Toscana was born in the Mexican city Monterrey, in 1961. He has published Tula Station, Our lady of the circus, Stories from the Distance, Mourning for Miguel Pruneda, The Last Reader, The Illuminated Army, The Königsberg Bridges, Evangelia, and Olegaroy. He has participated in the International Writers Program of the University of Iowa and the Berliner Künstlerprogramm. He is a member of the National System of Creators.

His novel The Last Reader received the Antonin Artaud and José Fuentes Mares awards; The Illuminated Army received the José María Arguedas award, presented by Casa de las Américas. Olegaroy was distinguished with the Xavier Villaurrutia 2017 award, as well as with the Elena Poniatowska Ibero-American award. His work has been translated into fourteen languages.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
TAP introduces first natural gas into Greek section
Oil&Gas 14:12
Launch of TANAP will allow advancement of Azerbaijan’s vital interests
Oil&Gas 14:03
TANAP to increase competitiveness of Azerbaijan's gas - expert
Oil&Gas 14:00
Ex-head of International Bank of Azerbaijan Jahangir Hajiyev asking to acquit him
Society 13:06
Port of Baku inks agreement with European companies to expand freight traffic
Business 11:50
North-South Corridor to promote better trade between India and Azerbaijan
Business 10:27
Latest
Uzbekistan working on 3 large projects in chemical industry
Oil&Gas 14:55
Uzbekistan projected to boost food production by 2.3 times
Business 14:34
All TAP sections to be filled with gas in coming weeks and months
Oil&Gas 14:33
Revenue of Georgia's largest mining company increases
Finance 14:32
Textile factory to be commissioned in Iran’s Ardabil province
Business 14:31
TANAP turns Turkey into key country to ensure EU’s energy security
Oil&Gas 14:31
Volume of cargo transshipment from China via Turkish ports exceeds 3.8 million tons
Turkey 14:31
Petrol prices to go up in Kazakhstan in 2020
Oil&Gas 14:13
Aral Sea problems being discussed in Ashgabat at regional level
Turkmenistan 14:13