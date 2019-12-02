Azerbaijani gymnasts return from Poland with medals (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 2

Trend:

On Nov. 30 – Dec. 1, the Barborka Cup 2019 International Tournament in artistic gymnastics was held in Katowice city in Poland, Trend reports Dec. 2.

The tournament was attended by Azerbaijani gymnasts Milana Minakovskaya, Nazanin Teymurova, Maryam Musayeva and Duygu Majidzade.

The female gymnasts won two medals. Having performed in the youth age group, Milana Minakovskaya was ahead of her rivals with 48.634 points, having won a gold medal in the all-around event. Nazanin Teymurova, also performing in this age group, took 11th place.

Maryam Musayeva, who performed among teenagers, won another medal. With 52.267 points, she took the third place in the all-around event. Performing in the same group, Duygu Majidzade took the 8th place.

