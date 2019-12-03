Azerbaijani gymnast Mina Abbasova wins 4 medals in 1 month (PHOTO)

3 December 2019 09:32 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 3

Trend:

The 10th International New Year Cup in Rhythmic Gymnastics (International Tournament "Mikulas Kupa" 2019) was held in Budapest, Hungary between Nov. 29 and Dec. 1, Trend reports.

About 400 gymnasts from 21 clubs in Hungary, Azerbaijan, Italy, Cyprus, Israel, Ukraine, Slovakia, the Czech Republic, Latvia, Russia, Georgia, Croatia and Ireland took part in the competition.

Azerbaijani gymnast Mina Abbasova ranked first among gymnasts born in 2010 and won her fourth medal in November. This is her 39th medal (15 gold, 20 silver, four bronze).

Besides Mina Abbasova, Azerbaijan was also represented by members of the Gym Kids club. Azerbaijani gymnasts Fatima Alizade (2012), Aybaniz Gafarova (2014), Samira Rzayeva (2014), Daniela Safarova (2010) took first places in various age categories.

Maryam Novruzova (2013), Maryam Baloglanova (2012) and Alina Hashimova (2010) grabbed silver medals.

