Sports area of school in China to be overhauled with support of Heydar Aliyev Foundation (PHOTO) (UPDATE)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 4

Sports area of ​​an elementary school No. 2 of Malipo county of China’s Yunnan province will be overhauled with the support of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, Trend reports referring to the Azerbaijani Embassy in China.

Speaking at the presentation of the overhaul project, Azerbaijan’s Ambassador to China Akram Zeynalli spoke about the historically formed friendly ties between Azerbaijan and China and noted that the bilateral ties are increasingly developing in all areas.

Stressing that relations between Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Chinese President Xi Jinping, based on sincere friendship and mutual trust, determine the expansion of cooperation of countries in all areas, including humanitarian one, the ambassador widely informed about the projects being implemented in China by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, led by Azerbaijani First Vice President and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva.

Akram Zeynalli noted that in accordance with the memorandum of cooperation signed in November 2017 between the Heydar Aliyev Foundation and the Chinese People’s Association for Friendship with Foreign Countries, events are being organized in various Chinese cities, including Beijing, dedicated to the promotion of Azerbaijani culture, and mutual exchange between the youth is carried out.

The ambassador emphasized that as part of the poverty alleviation program in Malipo and Jinping counties in Yunnan province, the Azerbaijani Embassy in China actively participated in the international charity fair organized by the Chinese Foreign Ministry with the support of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Oct. 27 in Beijing and made special contribution to the successful holding of the fair.

The diplomat added that in the continuation of cooperation in the humanitarian sphere, as part of measures to eliminate poverty in Malipo county, a decision was made to overhaul the sports area of an elementary school No. 2 by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation. The ambassador wished success in implementing the project in Malipo county.

Speaking at the event, a committee secretary of the Malipo county of China’s Communist Party expressed gratitude on behalf of the county population for this noble initiative of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, noting that Malipo county is located on the China-Vietnam border, and is considered one of the poor counties in China.

The secretary said that 280,000 people live in the county and 1,500 pupils study in the elementary school No. 2.

Speaking about the work carried out within the state program to eliminate poverty in China, the county representative emphasized that Azerbaijan’s support is of particular importance in this context, regarding it as a good example of the Azerbaijani-Chinese friendship.

In conclusion, on behalf of the People’s Government of the Malipo county and the Party Committee of the Malipo county, the Heydar Aliyev Foundation was awarded the “Certificate of Donation” for the support provided.

