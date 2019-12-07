Azerbaijani singer: Tree planting campaign perpetuated memory of Imadeddin Nasimi in nature (PHOTO)

7 December 2019 13:01 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 7

By Vugar Imanov - Trend:

The campaign initiated by First Vice President of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva to plant 650,000 trees in one day, on the occasion of the 650th anniversary of Azerbaijani great poet and thinker Imadeddin Nasimi, is very important in the country's history, People's Artist of Azerbaijan, singer and composer Tunzala Aghayeva told Trend.

Tunzala Aghayeva made the remark at the tree planting campaign in the Mushfigabad settlement of Garadagh district in Baku.

"This is a historical campaign, because from our ancestors we have a great legacy that we must enrich and pass on to the next generation. We are creative people, and thanks to this campaign, we may not only leave after ourselves music, poetry, and works of art, but also plant at least one tree to give this earth a piece of wildlife. I would like to express my sincere gratitude to First Vice President of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva for this wonderful initiative. This campaign perpetuated the memory and great work of Imadeddin Nasimi in nature. Years will pass, these trees will grow, our land will become even more beautiful and everyone will gratefully remember and honor this action, which is sincerely beautiful and pure," Tunzala Aghayeva.

A nation-wide tree planting campaign was held on December 6, 2019, as part of Azerbaijani First Vice President Mehriban Aliyeva’s initiative of planting 650,000 trees during one day on the occasion of the 650th anniversary of Azerbaijani great poet and thinker Imadeddin Nasimi.

The initiative, covering all districts of the country, started in Shamakhi city, where the poet was born.

Public figures, representatives of the diplomatic corps and international organizations, employees of state and private structures participated in the campaign, aimed at promoting Nasimi’s poetry worldwide, perpetuating his memory, popularizing Azerbaijan’s literary and cultural heritage.

This many trees were planted in one day for the first time in Azerbaijan's history.

All seedlings, namely, Khan's plane tree, Eldar pine, cypress, acacia, ash tree, elm tree, poplar, alder, willow, oleaster, wild pistachio, catalpa, olive tree, fig tree, peach tree, plum tree, apple tree, pomegranate tree, lime tree, plane tree, catalpa and others were grown in 17 hatcheries of the forestry centers and Gardening and landscape design of Azerbaijan OJSC.

This campaign will help increase the number of trees in the country and reduce the impact of climate change.

At the same time, this is a valuable contribution aimed at uniting people around the initiative, showing the public solidarity in improving the environment.

