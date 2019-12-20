Baku hosts meeting of Executive Committee of Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation (PHOTO)

20 December 2019 20:59 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 20

By Jani Babayeva - Trend:

The 34th meeting of the Executive Committee of the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation (AGF) was held in Baku, Trend reports Dec. 20.

The meeting devoted to the results of the year was attended by AGF Vice President Altay Hasanov, members of the Executive Committee Mariana Vasileva, Rafig Behbudov and Rauf Aliyev, as well as AGF Secretary General Nurlana Mammadzada and the head coaches of the national teams on various types of gymnastics.

At the beginning of the meeting, the awarding ceremony was held for athletes Alexei Karatashev, Huseyn Abbasov and Magsud Magsudov, who won medals at the Trampoline World Championships held in Tokyo in 2019, and their coaches Adil Huseynzade, Vladimir Shulikin and Abdulla Gasimov.

Altay Hasanov congratulated the athletes and their coaches, and wished them further sporting success.

Then the issues on the agenda of the meeting were discussed.

Reports for 2019 by Nurlana Mammadzada and head coaches of Azerbaijan’s national teams on various types of gymnastics, as well as representatives of sports organizations closely working with the AGF were presented and adopted after discussion.

One of the important issues on the agenda of the meeting was the discussion and approval of the adapted technical regulations of the program of national competitions in accordance with the regulation of the International Gymnastics Federation.

Approval of the date of holding AGF general meeting to be held in early 2020 was also among the important issues on the agenda of the executive committee meeting.

In addition, AGF plans for 2020 were discussed.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

  • Baku hosts meeting of Executive Committee of Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation (PHOTO)
  • Baku hosts meeting of Executive Committee of Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation (PHOTO)
  • Baku hosts meeting of Executive Committee of Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation (PHOTO)
  • Baku hosts meeting of Executive Committee of Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation (PHOTO)
  • Baku hosts meeting of Executive Committee of Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation (PHOTO)
  • Baku hosts meeting of Executive Committee of Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation (PHOTO)
  • Baku hosts meeting of Executive Committee of Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation (PHOTO)
  • Baku hosts meeting of Executive Committee of Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation (PHOTO)
  • Baku hosts meeting of Executive Committee of Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation (PHOTO)
  • Baku hosts meeting of Executive Committee of Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation (PHOTO)
Category news
Intensive training of cadets of Azerbaijan Military Academy underway (PHOTO/VIDEO)
Society 19:35
Azerbaijan's Central Election Commission to ensure election transparency
Politics 18:19
Imported products to be subject to quarantine control in Azerbaijan from 2020
Society 12:50
Members of Azerbaijan's national rhythmic gymnastics team meet with young athletes (PHOTO)
Society 10:02
Azerbaijani gymnasts takes part in GymGala show
Society 19 December 15:17
ASAN Service to provide legal services to Azerbaijani citizens abroad
Business 19 December 12:34
Latest
Trump says talked with China's Xi on trade deal, Hong Kong, North Korea
US 21:30
President Ilham Aliyev attended informal meeting of CIS heads of state in St. Petersburg (PHOTO)
Politics 21:13
EBRD to allocate loans for SMEs in Azerbaijan
Finance 20:42
Remittances from Russia’s Sberbank to mobile numbers in Azerbaijan now possible (Exclusive)
Finance 20:34
Intensive training of cadets of Azerbaijan Military Academy underway (PHOTO/VIDEO)
Society 19:35
Solar power plant to be built in Turkey
Oil&Gas 18:49
Simbioz technology business incubator opens in Azerbaijan’s Mingachevir High-Tech Park
ICT 18:45
Azerbaijani community of Karabakh issues appeal over municipal elections
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 18:37
Uzbekistan's GDP growth rate to be 5.5% in 2019
Business 18:34