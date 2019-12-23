Azerbaijan’s CEC reviews appeals in connection with municipal elections

23 December 2019 20:48 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 23

By Elchin Mehdiyev – Trend:

The Azerbaijani Central Election Commission (CEC) reviewed the appeals received in connection with the municipal elections in Azerbaijan on Dec. 23, Trend reports referring to CEC member Bakhsheish Asgarov.

Asgarov stressed that the appeals were received from candidates to the Turkoba municipality from the 75th Lankaran-Masalli constituency Nofel Jafarov and Alakbar Shukurov.

In accordance with the appeal, deputy of the territorial representation on Turkoba Afgan Ibrahimov and Leyla Azizova dropped several ballots in the ballot box for voting at the 29th and 30th polling stations.

“Ibrahimov and Azizova said that Jafarov and Shukurov can issue complaints, and it won't make a difference," Asgarov said.

A decision was made to send the case to the 75th Lankaran-Masalli constituency to make a decision.

CEC Chairman Mazahir Panahov stressed that the 75th District Electoral Commission must consider the appeal rapidly.

