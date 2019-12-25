Azerbaijan to strengthen control over unregistered business entities

25 December 2019 14:38 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 25

Trend:

In January 2020, Azerbaijan’s Food Safety Agency will tighten control over unregistered business entities operating in the field of food safety, Trend reports referring to the Agency Dec. 25.

To this end, measures will be taken to strengthen control and the activities of identified unregistered enterprises, according to the report. Their products will be withdrawn from circulation, and administrative sanctions will be imposed for the implementation of illegal activities. In this regard, the Agency encourages entrepreneurs to register.

The registered entities will be included in the food safety registry and will be presented with an “extract from the food safety registry”.

Since registration in the field of food safety is unlimited in time, this creates great opportunities for the work of these entities.

The entities that passed registration establish cooperation with the Agency, get information about innovations in the field of food safety, new rules and standards that meet international requirements, access to domestic and foreign markets of their products and services is improved, at the same time they are given the opportunity to use the services of the Food Safety Institute.

The state duty for issuing extracts from the food safety registry of entities operating in the field of food safety costs 150 manat ($88.2), making changes to the registry depending on the field of activity – 50 manat ($29.4), issuing a duplicate of extract from the registry – 10 manat ($5.8).

Food safety registration is carried out once and extracts from the registry are provided indefinitely.

($1= 1.7 manat on Dec. 25)

