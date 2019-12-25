Azerbaijan’s Bank Respublika contributes to project "Support for Youth Entrepreneurship" (PHOTO)

25 December 2019 10:45 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 25

Trend:

Bank Respublika, which pays a special attention to corporate social responsibility projects, has contributed to the project "Support for Youth Entrepreneurship" implemented in Azerbaijan.

During November and December, the Bank’s employees conducted a number of trainings and held Q/A sessions covering the basics of the bank lending procedures for over 1000 students in 25 schools of Baku and the rural areas of Azerbaijan.

It should be noted, that the main purpose of the project implemented by the Junior Achievement Azerbaijan Public Union with the financial support of the European Union is to develop financial literacy and entrepreneurial skills of the pupils from early ages.

Moreover, it is also planned to prepare educational booklets and electronic database, training of new mentors and establish entrepreneurship centers within the secondary schools.

According to the information received from Bank Respublika, it will continue to benefit society by implementing social projects such as development of financial literacy, education and other similar projects in 2020.

