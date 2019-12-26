AzerTelecom, Alibaba Group mull co-op prospects (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 26

The delegation of AzerTelecom, backbone internet provider connecting Azerbaijan to the global internet network paid an official visit to the People's Republic of China on December 17-18 in the framework of the implementation of “Azerbaijan Digital Hub” program.

During the visit, a meeting was held with the top management of Alibaba Group, a large holding of China which is engaged in technologies, e-trade, internet and other related fields, to discuss the opportunities for the bilateral corporation.

Fuad Allahverdiyev, General Director of AzerTelecom, and Azer Bayramov, strategy adviser at the company, met with Alibaba Group vice-president Brian Wong at the head office of the company in the city of Hangzhou and gave broad information about “Azerbaijan Digital Hub” program carried out by AzerTelecom.

It was noted that the program is aimed to build a sustainable infrastructure to ensure the formation of a digital silk road between Asia and Europe through Azerbaijan, to establish a regional Data Center, attract the large content providers of the world to conduct business in Azerbaijan and turn the country into a regional digital hub.

The leadership of AzerTelecom also gave information about the ongoing projects noting that Trans-Caspian Fiber Optic cable to be laid between Azerbaijan and Central Asian countries under the program will allow for the transmission of big data to the East through our country and meet the data transfer needs of the Asian continent.

AzerTelecom representatives also met with Alibaba Cloud company operating under Alibaba Group which offers cloud services. The meeting discussed the focus areas of the companies and prospects for future cooperation.

At the end of the meetings, AzerTelecom and Alibaba Group agreed on the action plan for future cooperation. In the framework of the visit, AzerTelecom representatives also held meetings with a number of technological and telco companies of China.

AzerTelecom is the telecommunication operator in Azerbaijan and the subsidiary of Bakcell, the first mobile operator and the fastest mobile internet provider in Azerbaijan. AzerTelecom connects Azerbaijan to the global Internet network through the diversified network.

The company provides a range of advanced telecom services to local and foreign companies. Currently, AzerTelecom carries out Azerbaijan Digital Hub (ADH) program to turn Azerbaijan into the digital hub.

The implementation of the program lays a firm basis for the country's National IT and National Innovation Strategy and will make an important contribution to the acceleration of digitalization, flexible transformation to the digital economy, development of start-ups and IT architecture.

