Foreign Ministry on presence of Azerbaijanis among victims of plane crash in Almaty

27 December 2019 10:43 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 27

By Leman Zeynalova - Trend:

So far, there has been no information about the presence of Azerbaijanis among the victims in the plane crash in Almaty (Kazakhstan), the spokesperson for the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry Leyla Abdullayeva told Trend.

"According to the report of the Azerbaijani Embassy in Kazakhstan, at the moment there is no information about the presence of Azerbaijanis among the victims of the plane crash in Almaty," Abdullayeva said.

The Bek Air Fokker-100 airliner was scheduled to fly from Almaty to Nur-Sultan, with 93 passengers and five crew members on board.

When taking off, the liner lost height and crashed into a two-story building. To investigate the incident, a government commission led by Prime Minister Askar Mamin was created. Fokker-100 flights are suspended in Kazakhstan. Operations of Bek Air are also temporarily suspended.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @Lyaman_Zeyn

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Officials say 14 killed, 35 hurt in Kazakhstan plane crash (VIDEO/PHOTO) (UPDATE)
Kazakhstan 08:42
Kazakh president condoles over Almaty plane crash
Kazakhstan 08:25
Subsidiary of Kazakhstan's Passenger Transportation JSC to buy spare parts via tender
Tenders 26 December 18:55
Shell talks year-end summary of work in Kazakhstan, shares future plans
Oil&Gas 26 December 18:15
Kazakhstan's fertilizers plant produces goods worth $375M
Business 26 December 17:42
Kazakhstan, Belarus proceed with negotiations on oil exports
Oil&Gas 26 December 17:10
Latest
Azerbaijani president expresses condolences to Kazakh counterpart
Politics 11:40
Saipem secures new contracts, extensions worth $1.7B
Oil&Gas 11:34
Azerbaijan's PASHA Bank reduces commission on money withdrawal via ATMs
Finance 11:28
Zenith Energy inks agreement to buy 80% interest in Anglo African Oil & Gas plc subsidiary
Oil&Gas 11:26
Greek DEPA to acquire 20% stake in GASTRADE’s equity
Oil&Gas 11:21
Uzbekistan's foreign debt up in 2019
Business 11:17
Rescue operations completed at Bek Air plane crash site in Kazakhstan’s Almaty
Kazakhstan 11:11
Iran's budget draft forecasts oil sale despite US sanctions
Business 11:03
Oil hits three-month highs as strong U.S. consumer spending underpins growth hopes
Oil&Gas 10:54