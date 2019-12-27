Bakcell’s Ulduzum continues bringing additional benefits to customers (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 27

Trend:

Bakcell provides its customers with not only the best network coverage and fastest mobile internet in Azerbaijan, but with additional benefits in almost any segment of the consumer market.

Thus, by implementing one of the largest-scale loyalty programs in Azerbaijan titled Ulduzum, Bakcell provides its customers with exclusive discounts and opportunities at well-over 500 sales and service points of more than 350 local and international partners.

Program users have the opportunity to enjoy exclusive campaigns and discounts from popular restaurants and hotels, prestigious clothing, perfume and electronics shops, as well as health, sports and entertainment centers, most popular cinemas, banks, bookstores, cable TV providers, international delivery companies and even airlines.

Covering the most popular segments of the consumer market, Ulduzum network includes “Mover.az”, being one of the most demanded services for international e-commerce and delivery. Within the frames of this partnership, Mover.az provides 10% discount for the service fee on delivery from Turkey via Ulduzum code.

Book lovers will also enjoy Ulduzum, since the long list of program partners includes one of the most popular bookstore chains in Azerbaijan – Libraff. Bakcell customers can use their “Ulduzum” codes to get a 10% discount while purchasing books from “Teas Press”, “3 alma” and “YaY” publishing houses.

Wide range of Ulduzum partner chains includes some of the country’s largest banks. According to the latest campaign, which is to be held until 31st of December 2019, by using an Ulduzum code, Bakcell subscribers will be able to receive a free multicurrency Gold card from NBCBank.

It is noteworthy that not long ago Bakcell has launched a renewed “Ulduzum” mobile application. By downloading the mobile app, Bakcell customers can easily locate the program partners, get discount codes as well as the latest information about current offers and novelties.

At the same time, thanks to the new app, the users get access to information about the saved amounts, joined campaigns, gained “cashbacks”, codes which remained unused during the day and other benefits. Also, the new app provides opportunities to participate in various games and win prizes.

Visit www.ulduzum.az for more detailed information about the program.

