Plane evacuating citizens of Turkey, Azerbaijan flies out from China

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 1

Trend:

A military cargo plane to evacuate the citizens of Turkey and Azerbaijan flew out from the Chinese Wuhan city, Turkey’s Ministry of National Defense stated, Trend reports referring to Turkish media.

The plane safely took on board citizens of Turkey and citizens of friendly countries under the supervision of employees of country’s Ministry of Health.

Evacuation is conducted as part of operation, planned by Turkish Ministry of Health. Evacuated citizens will be quarantined in Turkey for 14 days.

Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Jan. 31 that Turkey will evacuate Azerbaijani citizens from China to their country.

“The Minister of Health said that we have no threat so far. But there are citizens of Azerbaijan in China. They want to come back," Erdogan said.

The president instructed relevant authorities to take necessary actions and bring the citizens of Azerbaijan to Turkey.

The 2019-nCoV coronavirus was detected in December 2019 in the Chinese Wuhan city. Infection has already been registered in Thailand, Japan, South Korea, the US, Canada, Vietnam, Singapore, Hong Kong, Nepal, France, Australia, Malaysia, Germany and Finland.

In China alone, the number of patients with pneumonia caused by a new type of coronavirus reached 11,100 people, 258 patients died.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news