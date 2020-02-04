Georgian gymnast feels in Baku as at home

4 February 2020 14:16 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 4

By Jani Babayeva – Trend:

Georgian gymnast Salome Pazhava is grateful to the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation for the excellent opportunity to train in the National Gymnastics Arena.

“I feel in Baku as at home,” Pazhava, who is in Baku at a training camp, told Trend. “It is very comfortable for me here. The season will open soon - the first stage of the Rhythmic Gymnastics Grand Prix, which will start this week in Moscow, Russia.”

“I have had an opportunity to prepare in Azerbaijan for this and other upcoming competitions at the highest level,” the gymnast said. “There are the tournaments ahead, which are essentially a license to participate in the 2020 Summer Olympics. Therefore, I am very grateful to the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation for providing me with such excellent conditions for preparation.”

The Georgian athlete also emphasized the high level of training of Azerbaijani gymnasts.

"We often meet with Azerbaijani gymnasts,” the gymnast added. “Azerbaijani gymnasts train thoroughly. They are strong competitors. I congratulate them on their successful performance at the World Championships last year, where they won licenses for the Olympic Games both in the individual program and in the group performance. I’m very glad and I hope that I will also be able to get a license for the Olympic Games."

Pazhava stressed that she trains twice a day, but despite the busy schedule, she could walk in Baku.

"We often visit Baku and during each visit I say that the city is changing, it is becoming more beautiful,” the gymnast said. “It seems to me that Baku is the second Dubai."

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
New type of halal sausage to appear in Baku supermarkets
Business 15:17
Azerbaijani SAB company reveals its main competitor in sausage products market
Business 15:16
Turkish coach: Azerbaijan exemplary in holding large-scale gymnastics competitions
Society 15:07
Analyst: Baku has become favorable, safe platform for dialogue
Politics 15:06
Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation always creates best conditions for training - coach
Society 13:55
SCO mission starts work in Azerbaijan
Politics 13:43
Latest
Number of international travelers' visits to Georgia increases
Tourism 15:38
Coronavirus to hit oil demand by around 0.5% in 2020 - BP CFO
Oil&Gas 15:25
Georgia's Batumi Oil Terminal opens tender for development of norms for natural loss of crude oil
Tenders 15:18
New type of halal sausage to appear in Baku supermarkets
Business 15:17
Azerbaijani SAB company reveals its main competitor in sausage products market
Business 15:16
Electric future: Britain to ban new petrol and hybrid cars from 2035
Europe 15:11
Turkish coach: Azerbaijan exemplary in holding large-scale gymnastics competitions
Society 15:07
Analyst: Baku has become favorable, safe platform for dialogue
Politics 15:06
China's Xinjiang Hualing Industry & Trade Group may get involved in projects in Uzbekistan
Construction 14:56