Chinese citizen, hospitalized in Baku, suspected of coronavirus infection, discharged

4 February 2020 13:12 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 4

By Samir Ali - Trend:

Chinese citizen Zhenghai Liu Yousha, kept in quarantine due to suspected coronavirus infection, has been discharged from Clinical Medical Center in Baku, Trend reports.

The 24-year-old Chinese citizen had been in quarantine since Jan. 27.

Zhenghai Liu Yosha is a third-year student at the Baku State University majoring in American Studies. Previously, he contacted the Clinical Medical Center due to suspected coronavirus infection. No signs of infection were found in him.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation always creates best conditions for training - coach
Society 13:55
SCO mission starts work in Azerbaijan
Politics 13:43
Turkey-Azerbaijan trade turnover increases
Turkey 11:59
Kazakhstan looking to resume oil export to China soon
Oil&Gas 11:52
Revenues of hotels in Azerbaijan increase
Tourism 11:43
Azerbaijan reveals volume of industrial products, services in Baku
Economy 11:33
Latest
Georgian government discusses economic development issues with investors
Business 14:01
Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation always creates best conditions for training - coach
Society 13:55
OECD promoting entrepreneurship development in Turkmenistan
Business 13:51
Belneftekhim delegation to hold talks with Kazakh oil companies
Oil&Gas 13:46
SCO mission starts work in Azerbaijan
Politics 13:43
Turkmenistan, US discuss issues on co-op in several fields
Turkmenistan 13:39
Turkmenistan to hold auction for selling state properties
Turkmenistan 13:12
Azerbaijan's Karabakh community talks baseless concept used by Armenia's ministry
Politics 12:57
Bay leaf processing plant to double production in Georgia
Business 12:49