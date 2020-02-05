More trees to be planted in Azerbaijan with participation of volunteers, public support

5 February 2020 13:50 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 5

By Ilhama Isabalayeva - Trend:

There are plans to plant much more trees this year in Azerbaijan than in 2019, with the participation of volunteers and the public support, Azerbaijan’s Deputy Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources Firdovsi Aliyev told Trend Feb. 5.

“The head of state of Azerbaijan declared 2020 the ‘Year of Volunteers’,” the deputy minister noted. “The Ministry is already taking certain steps in this field; a task force has been created, and an action plan has been submitted to the relevant structures.”

Aliyev added that everyone needs healthy environment, and therefore everyone should participate in its maintenance.

Calling on everyone to actively participate in the landscaping campaigns, the deputy minister noted that citizens can take initiatives and propose to organize such actions in one or another territory.

“The Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources is interested in the public support in this matter,” Aliyev said.

