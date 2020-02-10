Leading athletes to participate in World Cup in Baku

Society 10 February 2020 18:15 (UTC+04:00)
Leading athletes to participate in World Cup in Baku

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 10

By Jani Babayeva - Trend:

All conditions have been created to prepare athletes for the tournament, and even more so for competitions in the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku, coach of the Georgian national trampoline team Lyudmila Golovina said to media representatives, Trend reports.

“The Georgian team arrived in Baku for training camps before participating in the World Cup in Trampoline and Tumbling. The team consists of two athletes - Tengiz Koshkadze and Luba Golovina. The World Cup in Baku is the first start this year. Competitions are important. Virtually all the leading athletes of the world will come to participate in them. Some of the athletes already have a license, while others will replenish their points for participation in the Olympic Games. The composition of the participating teams is good, the competitions are difficult,” Golovina said.

As Golovina noted, Georgian athletes have repeatedly performed in the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku, and have always been satisfied with the conditions created for them.

"We are pleased with everything - living conditions, food, and accommodation. The Arena Hall is beautiful, it is warm and comfortable here, we are being provided with the necessary assistance, and any of our requests are being fulfilled," the coach added.

She also praised the work of the coaching staff of the Azerbaijani trampoline team.

“We observe that athletes have been training since early morning, you have a wonderful coaching staff and gymnasts, and I think that you have great prospects and a great future,” Golovina added.

The World Cup in Trampoline and Tumbling will be held in Baku on February 15-16. Qualifications will be held on the first day of the two-day competition, and finals will be held on the second day.

The gymnasts, who will score highest in the tournament, will traditionally be awarded the AGF Trophy Cup.

Azerbaijan will be represented by two gymnasts - Seljan Magsudova in individual trampoline and Farid Mustafayev in tumbling.

