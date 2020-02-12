One person suspected to be infected with coronavirus, discharged from Baku hospital

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 12

By Samir Ali – Trend:

One person who remained in the Department of Infectious Diseases of Baku’s Clinical Medical Center on suspicion of being infected coronavirus was discharged, said the joint statement of Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Health and the State Agency on Mandatory Health Insurance, Trend reports on Feb. 12.

According to the statement, 12 people who arrived from those Chinese cities where the outbreak of coronavirus was observed are in a special medical facility in Baku.

“Quarantine of six of those 12 people in the medical facility, who left Wuhan city on January 29, ends today on February 12. No problems in their clinical condition have been identified, and they will be discharged within a day. The quarantine of the remaining six patients of 12 people ends on February 14. There are no problems in their well-being either. At the end of quarantine, they will also be discharged,” the joint statement said.

The outbreak in the Chinese city of Wuhan - which is an international transport hub - began at a fish market in late December 2019. Since then over 1,000 people have died and over 45,000 people have been confirmed as infected.

Some sources claim the coronavirus outbreak started as early as November 2019. The symptoms include cough, headache, fatigue, fever, aching and difficulty breathing. It is primarily spread through airborne contact or contact with contaminated objects.



Chinese health authorities say that the majority of the people who have died were either elderly or had underlying health problems.



Aside from Mainland China, the cases of coronavirus spreading have also been confirmed in Japan, Singapore, Thailand, South Korea, Hong Kong, Australia, Germany, the US, Malaysia, Taiwan, Vietnam, Macau, France, Canada, the UAE, India, Italy, Russia, Philippines, the UK, Nepal, Cambodia, Belgium, Spain, Finland, Sweden and Sri Lanka.