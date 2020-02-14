FIG committee: Excellent conditions at World Cup in Trampoline & Tumbling in Baku

Society 14 February 2020 15:11 (UTC+04:00)
FIG committee: Excellent conditions at World Cup in Trampoline & Tumbling in Baku

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 14

By Jani Babayeva – Trend:

Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation holds many large-scale competitions and they are always at a very high level, Nikolai Makarov, member of the trampoline technical committee of the International Gymnastics Federation (FIG), told Trend on Feb. 14.

"A good team works in the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation,” Makarov said. “Everyone knows what to do. I wish them success at the World Cup in Trampoline and Tumbling and in further competitions."

Makarov praised the organizational work on the eve of the World Cup in Trampoline and Tumbling in Baku.

“As it was expected, the conditions are excellent and there is a very good training room,” member of the trampoline technical committee said. “Everything has been envisaged for the athletes, namely, comfortable living conditions, transportation. The whole structure works like clockwork. I hope this will have a good effect on the results of the competitions.”

Makarov emphasized that the World Cup in Baku is important for athletes as the winners will get license for the Tokyo Olympics.

“We see that more participants from different countries come to the World Cups, which are licensed competitions for the Olympic Games,” member of the trampoline technical committee said. “Everyone is interested in obtaining a license for the Tokyo Olympics and therefore it will be very interesting to watch the competitions.”

The World Cup in Trampoline and Tumbling will be held in Baku on February 15-16. Qualifications will be held on the first day of the two-day competition, and finals will be held on the second day.

The gymnasts, who will score highest in the tournament, will traditionally be awarded the AGF Trophy Cup.

Azerbaijan will be represented by two gymnasts - Seljan Magsudova in individual trampoline and Farid Mustafayev in tumbling.

Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
LNG to be vital in fuel switching from oil in maritime transport, says Eurogas
LNG to be vital in fuel switching from oil in maritime transport, says Eurogas
Southern Gas Corridor to contribute to pipeline capacity expansion for supplies to Europe
Southern Gas Corridor to contribute to pipeline capacity expansion for supplies to Europe
TAP reveals project’s progress for end of January
TAP reveals project’s progress for end of January
Loading Bars
Latest
Ilham Aliyev attends Energy Security round table at Munich Security Conference Politics 15:41
Number of international arrivals up in Georgia Tourism 15:35
French Development Agency ready to help private banks of Uzbekistan Finance 15:35
Deputy PM: Parliamentary elections in Azerbaijan seriously shocked radical opposition Politics 15:31
Iran can compensate budget deficit Business 15:21
Azerbaijan’s Ateshgah Insurance Company presents new car insurance product Economy 15:18
Volumes of cargo transshipment from Germany via Turkish ports disclosed World 15:13
FIG committee: Excellent conditions at World Cup in Trampoline & Tumbling in Baku Society 15:11
Electronic register on tax, customs benefits created in Azerbaijan Finance 15:11
Turkmenistan expects high GDP growth by 2025 Business 15:08
India develops co-op with Uzbekistan in different areas Business 15:06
Central Bank of Uzbekistan puts up bonds for auction Finance 15:01
Russia's Bashkortostan to expand partnership with Uzbekistan in agricultural sector Business 14:34
Main companies using trademark of Georgian dairy products unveiled Business 14:31
Turkmenistan’s Stabilization Fund focuses on investment projects Business 14:30
Kazakh citizens currently on board of quarantined Diamond Princess due to coronavirus spread Kazakhstan 14:28
Real estate insurance premiums of Azerbaijan’s A-Qroup company increase Economy 14:15
Turkmenistan, Grenada establish diplomatic relations Turkmenistan 14:15
Greenfields Petroleum extends agreement to defer payment of its senior secured debt Oil&Gas 14:13
LNG to be vital in fuel switching from oil in maritime transport, says Eurogas Oil&Gas 13:55
Kazakh-Chinese bitumen plant to purchase spare parts via tender Tenders 13:51
Review of money transfers from abroad to Georgia Finance 13:51
Azerbaijan’s Greco-Roman wrestling team returns to homeland (PHOTO) Society 13:45
Iran to remain in TOP 3 natgas producers by 2050 Oil&Gas 13:40
Erdogan: Turkey increasingly strengthening ties with Pakistan Turkey 13:34
Kazakhstan, Qatar capitals to be linked by direct flights Transport 13:33
Volume of investments in Azerbaijan's socio-economic sphere in January 2020 disclosed Finance 13:24
Number of commercial flights down in Turkey in January 2020 Turkey 13:22
Podium training of gymnasts underway on eve of World Cup in Trampoline and Tumbling in Baku (PHOTO) Society 13:17
Turkey reveals number of real estate properties bought by Azerbaijani citizens Turkey 13:16
Azerbaijan may start to sell hazelnuts to big foreign companies Business 13:15
Turkmenistan's state agency extends tender to buy metrological equipment Turkmenistan 13:14
Boeing to extend labor contract with engineer's union by four years US 13:13
Azerbaijani Finance Ministry to put mid-term bonds up for sale Finance 13:08
Plant in Azerbaijan’s Sumgait Technological Park discloses plans for 2020 Business 13:07
Southern Gas Corridor to contribute to pipeline capacity expansion for supplies to Europe Oil&Gas 13:04
Turkmenistan's oil refinery opens tender to buy specialized equipment Turkmenistan 13:03
Azerbaijan Mortgage and Credit Guarantee Fund’s deposits increase Finance 13:03
Uzbekistan working to attract investments from Japanese companies Business 12:55
Leading Kazakhstan's regions by agriculture goods production revealed Business 12:53
Azerbaijan's TITAN GROUP develops new type of furnaces Business 12:48
Proposed OPEC+ cuts far from enough to balance oil market Oil&Gas 12:47
Turkey - US trade turnover drops Turkey 12:34
Profit of Azerbaijan Mortgage & Credit Guarantee Fund down in 2019 Finance 12:30
Azerbaijani CEC talks incidents captured on video during parliamentary elections Politics 12:22
Uzbek businessmen to co-op with Turkish agricultural companies Business 12:19
President Aliyev meets with Secretary General of Shanghai Cooperation Organization in Munich (PHOTO) Politics 12:15
Ilham Aliyev meets with head of South Caucasus working group of German Eastern Business Association (PHOTO) Politics 12:15
Insurance mediation organization registered in Azerbaijan Economy 12:03
TAP reveals project’s progress for end of January Oil&Gas 11:50
Plant of Azerbaijani industrial park to expand range of industrial products Business 11:44
Number of Turkey's job seekers in Turkmenistan drops Turkey 11:32
Zenith Energy raising funds to acquire new oil & gas production assets Oil&Gas 11:32
Uzbekistan's gold, foreign-exchange reserve grows Finance 11:30
PwC spoke at 4th Conference on Benefits of Hosting Major Sports Events Society 11:30
One of Azerbaijani STP's plant to increase production of aluminum profiles Business 11:27
Sale of affordable apartments Baku's new residential complex to start soon Construction 11:26
Turkey - Tajikistan trade turnover drops World 11:20
Dolce & Gabbana founders have received offers but have no plans to sell Europe 11:19
Azerbaijani oil prices on Feb. 13 Oil&Gas 11:18
Israel names Georgian Batumi city as best tourism destination Tourism 11:15
Galt & Taggart: Georgia sees international visitor growth Tourism 11:12
Кazakhstan's KEGOC to buy spare parts for vehicles via tender Tenders 11:07
Turkey’s Ministry of Health opens tender to buy various medicines Turkey 11:06
French gymnasts easily adapting to atmosphere on eve of competitions in Azerbaijan Society 11:06
SOCAR eyes to increase production at Chilov field Oil&Gas 11:01
Baku Network: Yerevan should respect international law Politics 10:59
Georgian Economy Minister comments on IMF assessment of country's reforms Business 10:53
Georgia, Azerbaijan set tariffs for oil transit from Turkmenistan Transport 10:51
Contracts with ACWA Power and Masdar can attract more investments in Azerbaijan Commentary 10:30
Turkey discloses value of electrical goods exported to Georgia Business 10:22
Most of cars driven in Turkey's Istanbul city Turkey 10:22
Turkey-Azerbaijan trade turnover increases Turkey 10:21
Export of Turkish steel, cement to Turkmenistan increases Business 10:20
Turkey increases export of grain, legumes to Uzbekistan Business 10:19
Gold, silver prices up in Azerbaijan on Feb. 14 Finance 10:16
Iran's exports via East Azerbaijan province up Business 10:16
Iran to produce luxury tile and ceramics Business 10:15
Consumer price index up in Azerbaijan in January 2020 Finance 10:15
Trade relations between Iran, Germany need to change - Chamber of commerce Business 10:15
Iranian agriculture minister talks situation with food security Business 10:14
Export of products from Iran’s Hormozgan province revealed Business 10:14
UK’s gymnast: Baku has good gym for training Society 10:13
Oil prices stabilize, set for weekly gain on hopes for supply cut Oil&Gas 10:04
Armenia violates ceasefire with Azerbaijan 20 times on Feb. 13-14 Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 09:54
Azerbaijani currency rates for Feb. 14 Finance 09:53
Iran takes a big step to improve quality of internet Business 09:47
Chinese gymnast likes to perform at Baku’s National Gymnastics Arena Society 09:39
Azerbaijan discloses list of insurance companies with highest payout ratio as of 2019 Economy 09:20
Azerbaijan’s Standard Insurance company presents new customer service subdivision Economy 09:17
Russia ready to support Turkmenistan in building ships for Caspian Sea Construction 09:15
Ambassador: New logistics chains might be developed via Latvia and Azerbaijan Transport 09:08
Head of Azerbaijani community of Nagorno Karabakh region meets with Andrzej Kasprzyk Politics 09:00
WHO adviser says Wuhan coronavirus could infect two-thirds of world’s population Other News 08:55
Death toll from new coronavirus in China reaches 1,380 China 08:41
New COVID-19 cases outside Hubei drop for 10th consecutive day Other News 08:05
US concerned about North Korea's vulnerability to coronavirus outbreak US 07:29
Passengers on ship turned away over virus fears disembark in Cambodia Other News 06:53
Turkish airline Atlasglobal suspends flights for second time in months Turkey 06:15
China's Hubei reports 4,823 new coronavirus cases China 05:27
All news