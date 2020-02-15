FIG World Cup in Trampoline Gymnastics, Tumbling prepares surprise for spectators

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 15

By Jani Babayeva - Trend:

The first day of the FIG World Cup in Trampoline Gymnastics and Tumbling kicked off on Feb. 15 at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku, Trend reports.

As part of the competition, spectators will be able to not only enjoy exciting performances by athletes, but also participate in a quiz. So, a QR code will be demonstrated on a large monitor in the arena hall. The spectators will be able to scan it using a mobile phone’s camera and the answer the quiz questions on the page that opens. The first one who answers the quiz questions correctly, will receive a prize.

Another quiz will also be held in the сup finals on Feb. 16. Those willing to participate in the quiz must download the QR code from the official page of the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation on Facebook. The quiz questions will be related to the finalists of the competition. The spectator who will be the fastest to guess the biggest number of the winners of the finals will receive two season tickets to all competitions that will be held at the Baku’s National Gymnastics Arena in 2020.

The main condition of the quiz is attendance of the competitions at the National Gymnastics Arena.

The World Cup in Trampoline Gymnastics and Tumbling is held at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku on February 15-16. The competitions, which are licensed for the Tokyo Olympics 2020, have brought together 150 gymnasts from 30 countries.

Azerbaijan is represented by two gymnasts - Seljan Magsudova in individual trampoline and Farid Mustafayev in tumbling.

Qualifications take place on the first day of the two-day competition, and finals will be held on the second day.

The gymnasts, who will score highest in the tournament, will traditionally be awarded the AGF Trophy Cup.