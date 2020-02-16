Finalists named for trampoline competitions among men and women in individual program

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb.16

By Jani Babayeva - Trend:

Finalists of the competitions in trampoline among men and women in the individual program have been named, Trend reports.

The competitions were held as part of the FIG World Cup in Trampoline Gymnastics and Tumbling in Baku, Azerbaijan.

Among women, Xuein Zhu (China), Liu Linlin (China), Ayano Kishi (Japan), Charlotte Drury (USA), Megu Uyama (Japan), Katherine Driscoll (Great Britain), Samantha Smith (Canada), Jessica Pickering ( Australia) reached the finals.

Azerbaijani gymnast Seljan Magsudova did not qualify for the finals. She ranked 32nd by scoring 99.935 points.

Among men, Vladislav Goncharov (Belarus), Lei Gao (China), Ivan Litvinovich (Belarus), Dong Dong (China), Dmitry Ushakov (Russia), Nikita Fedorenko (Russia), Daiki Kishi (Japan) and Mikola Prostorov (Ukraine) reached the finals.

The FIG World Cup in Trampoline Gymnastics and Tumbling is being held at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku on Feb. 15-16. The competitions, which are licensed for the Tokyo Olympics 2020, have brought together 150 gymnasts from 30 countries.

Azerbaijan is represented by two gymnasts - Seljan Magsudova in individual trampoline and Farid Mustafayev in tumbling.

The gymnasts, who will score highest in the tournament, will traditionally be awarded the AGF Trophy Cup.