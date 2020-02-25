Azerbaijan's State Customs Committee on strengthening sanitary-quarantine control on Iranian border

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 25

By Fidan Babayeva - Trend:

Azerbaijan's State Customs Committee (SCC) has begun a thorough check of luggage of passengers arriving in Azerbaijan from all customs checkpoints on the Iranian border, Head of the SCC Press and Public Relations Department Natig Akhundov told Trend.

Akhundov noted that sanitary-quarantine control has been particularly tightened at Astara and Bilasuvar customs checkpoints.

"The customs service seizes all livestock products without factory packaging, as well as those that have not undergone heat treatment. At the same time, import of meat products in baggage from Iran is already prohibited," Akhundov added.

According to the head of the SCC department, customs officers work in medical masks, gloves, special suits and use disinfectants. The luggage of any passenger can be scanned and weighed.

A certain decrease has been recorded in Iran's trade turnover with Azerbaijan, including exports of fruits and vegetables, Akhundov said, noting that this is due to the expanding coronavirus outbreak in Iran.