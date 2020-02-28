14-year-old Azerbaijani chess player wins Aeroflot Open 2020 International Festival in Moscow

Society 28 February 2020 16:06 (UTC+04:00)
14-year-old Azerbaijani chess player wins Aeroflot Open 2020 International Festival in Moscow

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 28

Trend:

Azerbaijani chess player Aydin Suleymanli became the winner of the Aeroflot Open 2020 International Chess Festival, which was held in Moscow, Trend reports referring to TASS.

In accordance with the results of nine rounds, 14-year-old Suleymanli scored 6.5 points and was ahead of rivals in additional indicators. Rinat Jumabayev from Kazakhstan ranked second, while Rauf Mammadov from Azerbaijan ranked third.

The tournament has been held since 2002. The total prize pool this year amounted to 120,000 euros.

In 2019, the tournament was won by Estonian chess player Kaido Kulaots.

