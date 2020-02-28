Witness of events: Armenians beat and insulted Azerbaijanis even before Sumgayit events

Society 28 February 2020 18:28 (UTC+04:00)
Witness of events: Armenians beat and insulted Azerbaijanis even before Sumgayit events

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 28

By Ilhama Isabalayeva – Trend:

The Azerbaijanis were deported from Armenia gradually several times.

Contrary to the false statements, the last deportation of the Azerbaijanis occurred before the Sumgayit events, rather than afterwards. While pursuing a thought-out deportation policy, the Armenians attacked the houses of the Azerbaijanis in Uluhanli, the center of the Masis (Zangibasar) district near Yerevan and destroyed stone gravestones on April 24, 1983.

In the subsequent years, the Armenians carried out the preparatory plans for deportation both overtly and covertly. As a result of this policy of the Armenians, a group of Azerbaijanis was deported from Armenia before the Sumgayit events in 1988, but this information was hidden from the public.

Sixty-five-year-old Imran Namazov, deported from Armenia in September 1988, witnessed these events and in an interview with Trend spoke about the events that occurred before the Sumgayit events.

The Azerbaijanis living in Armenia were oppressed in the Soviet period. Saying that even before the Soviet power, his fathers and grandfathers lived in Armenia’s Amasia region, Namazov stressed that the majority of the Azerbaijanis lived in this region.

"There were 29 settlements in this region,” Namazov added. “In 25 of those settlements, only Azerbaijanis lived, and 30-40 families lived in the rest four Armenian villages. There were about 1,500-1800 families in one Azerbaijani village.”

“Both Azerbaijanis and Armenians lived together in the regional center,” the witness added. “But the indigenous people of Amasia were Azerbaijanis. Armenians were relocated to this region to take senior positions later. I knew many Armenians who were resettled from Azerbaijan and other countries to Armenia to hold senior positions.”

Namazov said that until the last deportation, approximately 250,000 Azerbaijanis lived in Armenia, adding that many of them were people with higher education.

According to Imran Namazov, Azerbaijanis were oppressed in Armenia even before the 1988 deportation.

"There were very few schools with instruction in the Azerbaijani language in Armenia, so Azerbaijanis could not study in their native language. An Azerbaijani who did not speak Armenian could not work at any job, even if he was an academician," Namazov said.

Namazov noted that due to the oppression of Azerbaijanis living in Armenia, most of those who studied in other countries did not return to Armenia because they knew that they would not find work there and would encounter problems. Armenians began to oppress Azerbaijanis even more after 1985.

The eyewitness to the Sumgayit events added that the oppression of Azerbaijanis in Armenia was always common in Soviet times, but it became more tangible after 1985.

"Back in 1985, Academician Abel Aganbegyan raised the issue of Nagorno Karabakh and the importance of its accession to Armenia. In March 1985, after the election of Mikhail Gorbachev as the General Secretary of the Communist Party of the Soviet Union, the Armenians became more active in their politics," Namazov said.

In his words, they began to oppress highly educated Azerbaijanis who could raise the people, so they were forced to leave Armenia for Azerbaijan, Russia, Ukraine and other countries.

Imran Namazov said that the Armenians beat and insulted the Azerbaijanis in order to intimidate them even prior to the Sumgayit events and the deportation of 1988.

"In those years, Azerbaijanis couldn't leave their villages. Sumgayit Armenians hung so many young Azerbaijanis in their own apartments...," he added.

Imran Namazov noted that rallies began in the capital of Armenia, Yerevan on Feb. 19, 1988. and the slogans of the rallies were "Armenia without Turks", "Armenia belongs to the Armenians".

Namazov noted that after the Sumgayit events, it became impossible for Azerbaijanis to live in Armenia.

“The Armenians informed the Central Committee [of the Communist party] that they wouldn’t be able to live together with the Azerbaijanis, so Karabakh should be annexed to Armenia,” said the witness. “In support of this, the Armenians committed Sumgayit events on Feb. 27-28, 1988. The Armenians living in Sumgayit moved to those areas of Armenia where the Azerbaijanis lived.”

Namazov recalls that because of these events, clashes broke out between the Sumgayit Armenians who considered the Azerbaijanis guilty and the Azerbaijanis living in Armenia.

“After the Sumgayit events, the Soviet government brought in dozens of tanks and military personnel to the Amasia district center, which actually played the role of a catalyst,” the witness added. “If they saw a conflict between an Azerbaijani and an Armenian, they arrested the Azerbaijani and released the Armenian. After the Sumgayit events, all the Azerbaijanis who traveled to Leninakan (Gyumri city), - children, the elderly - were either beaten or insulted. In short, it was impossible to go there.”

Namazov added that the Armenians prepared a plan to exterminate about 30,000 Azerbaijanis in the area.

“Armenians planned an attack on Azerbaijanis living in Amasia in December 1988,” said the witness. “However, a strong earthquake that occurred on December 7, 1988, prevented the implementation of this plan. The attack was planned for December 8, for which even detachments were created that were entrusted with the task of exterminating all Azerbaijanis. By that time, about 30,000 Azerbaijanis were living in the district.”

At the end of his story, Namazov noted that local Azerbaijanis had guessed about the impending attack because of the preparatory activities.

“The Armenians who had close contacts with the Azerbaijanis in the district warned them about these plans. Some Armenians who were close to me said: ‘Leave so that our conscience is clear. The members of the Dashnaktsutyun party are forcing us to shoot those Azerbaijanis whom we know and with whom we have shared the bread, and we will be forced to do so’,” said the witness.

Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
Аnkara may close Turkish gulfs to Russian ships – media
Аnkara may close Turkish gulfs to Russian ships – media
14-year-old Azerbaijani chess player wins Aeroflot Open 2020 International Festival in Moscow
14-year-old Azerbaijani chess player wins Aeroflot Open 2020 International Festival in Moscow
Putin, Erdogan discuss Syria’s Idlib over the phone
Putin, Erdogan discuss Syria’s Idlib over the phone
Loading Bars
Latest
Iranian parliament suspends activity Iran 19:30
Azerbaijani energy minister talks completion of last project within SGC Economy 19:24
Nationwide school closure in Iran extended due to coronavirus spread Iran 19:23
Southern Gas Corridor at completion stage - Klaus-Dieter Borchardt Economy 19:15
Turkmenistan to introduce e-document management system by 2021 ICT 19:15
Uzbekistan plans to sell shares of some large enterprises Finance 19:04
Azerbaijan's Faydali looking to expand manufactured goods range Business 18:53
People arriving in Azerbaijan checked in two stages - Coronavirus headquarters Society 18:50
Use of financial technologies increasing in Azerbaijan Finance 18:47
Three quarantine zones created in Azerbaijan due to coronavirus threat Society 18:46
Azercell - proud partner of National Olympic Committee, National Olympic Team (PHOTO) Society 18:45
TRACECA reviews plans on modernization of transport, logistics infrastructure Transport 18:40
Аnkara may close Turkish gulfs to Russian ships – media Turkey 18:32
Witness of events: Armenians beat and insulted Azerbaijanis even before Sumgayit events Society 18:28
Global oil & gas industry deals down in value Oil&Gas 18:18
State Oil Fund of Azerbaijan talks currency distribution of investment portfolio Finance 18:13
Presenting one of highest papal awards to First VP Mehriban Aliyeva is victory of Azerbaijani multiculturalism: Russian MP Politics 18:06
UAE interested in developing Turkmenistan’s biggest gas field Oil&Gas 17:59
Georgia suspends freight transportation to Italy and Iran amid coronavirus outbreak Transport 17:58
Cargo transshipment volume via Turkish Karabiga port revealed Turkey 17:54
Volume of diesel fuel transshipment via Turkish ports disclosed Turkey 17:53
Coronavirus hotline created in Azerbaijan Society 17:52
Money supply in Azerbaijan increases Finance 17:52
Gaffney, Cline & Associates analyzes new geophysical data in Turkmen part of Caspian Sea Oil&Gas 17:49
Bulgaria approves draft labor migration agreement with Turkmenistan Turkmenistan 17:40
Kazakh president says current coronavirus situation 'alarming' Kazakhstan 17:34
Georgia’s Kutaisi International Airport to increase number of passengers Transport 17:29
Turkmen deputy prime minister expected to to visit Qatar Turkmenistan 17:18
Official talks about possible quarantine of entire Iranian cities due to coronavirus Iran 17:04
Member of Tehran City Council: up to 15,000 people might be infected with coronavirus in Iran Iran 16:50
Iran sees little success battling coronavirus; disease continues to spread Iran 16:47
Coronavirus outbreak 'getting bigger' after Nigeria case - WHO Europe 16:42
Executive director talks on expansion prospects of Interconnector Greece-Bulgaria Oil&Gas 16:36
CNPC investments value in Turkmenistan's Bagtyyarlyk contract area revealed Oil&Gas 16:32
IGB’s Commercial Operation Date announced Oil&Gas 16:31
More Georgian villages to enjoy special financial benefits Business 16:27
Kazakh KazMunayGas subsidiaries sign various agreement to substitute import Oil&Gas 16:17
Uzbek-Korean JV announces tender for supply of butene Tenders 16:17
EBRD to finance construction, reconstruction of Uzbek roads Construction 16:14
OPEC leaning towards larger oil cuts as virus hits prices, demand Oil&Gas 16:10
14-year-old Azerbaijani chess player wins Aeroflot Open 2020 International Festival in Moscow Society 16:06
Volume of cargo transshipped via Turkish Port of Gulluk revealed Turkey 16:04
Volume of cargo transshipped via Turkish ports by Moroccan vessels in January disclosed Turkey 16:01
Volume of bentonite transshipment via Turkish ports disclosed Turkey 16:00
Turkish ministry on amount of aviation fuel transported via Turkey's ports Turkey 15:55
Turkey sees growth in number of tourists from Kazakhstan Turkey 15:52
Uzbek-Indian seed-growing enterprise to be established in Uzbekistan Business 15:49
Elmar Gasimov meets with Rector of Istanbul Technical University (PHOTO) Society 15:48
U.S. asks its military in Saudi Arabia to avoid crowded venues as coronavirus spreads in neighboring countries US 15:46
Turkey - Azerbaijan trade turnover increases Turkey 15:46
Geneva car show canceled due to corona woes Europe 15:43
BSTDB transfers funds to SOCAR AQS for purchasing production equipment Oil&Gas 15:40
Turkey discloses cargo transshipment via Port of Samsun Turkey 15:39
Uzbekistan's Ministry of Energy talks co-op with foreign companies Oil&Gas 15:32
Volume of phosphoric acid transshipment via Turkish ports in January 2020 revealed Turkey 15:28
Putin, Erdogan discuss Syria’s Idlib over the phone Russia 15:25
Aramco secures unconditional EU okay for $69 billion SABIC deal Arab World 15:23
Volume of cargo transshipped from Spain via Turkish ports revealed Turkey 15:23
Implementing Kars-Igdir-Nakhchivan railway project to raise Azerbaijan’s export potential Economy 15:20
Volumes of cargo transshipment via Turkish port of Bandirma revealed Turkey 15:15
Iran to facilitate export of goods via Khorasan Razavi borders Business 15:15
Volume of cargo transshipped from Lithuania through Turkish ports publicized Turkey 15:11
Turkey discloses volumes of benzene transhipment through its ports in Jan. 2020 Turkey 15:09
Effect of large-scale reforms on energy sector of Uzbekistan Oil&Gas 15:05
Number of vehicles in Turkey significantly increases Turkey 15:03
Second case of coronavirus confirmed in Georgia Georgia 14:59
Operational Headquarters records 1st coronavirus infection case in Azerbaijan Society 14:58
Coronavirus death toll in Iran rises to 34 Iran 14:54
Deadline for construction wrap up in Baku's New Gunashli settlement disclosed Economy 14:48
Uzbekistan, US Interpol discuss creating channel for direct information exchange ICT 14:48
Turkey's foreign trade turnover increases Turkey 14:44
Microsoft Azerbaijan talks about plans, prospects for ICT development Economy 14:40
Georgian economy up in January Business 14:35
President Ilham Aliyev offers condolences to Turkish counterpart Politics 14:32
Number of Azerbaijani startups operating in Silicon Valley revealed ICT 14:29
Transport corridors to allow Azerbaijan meet needs of emerging hydrocarbon markets Business 14:25
IAP's funding by European Commission under specific programs could be explored Oil&Gas 14:18
SOFAZ unveils budget revenues, expenditures Oil&Gas 14:12
Microsoft Azerbaijan GM talks Windows OS vulnerabilities in Azerbaijan ICT 14:11
Eni sees decline in natural gas sales Oil&Gas 14:09
Eni boosts oil and natural gas production Oil&Gas 14:01
Kazakh-Chinese oil and gas company opens tender for equipment maintenance Tenders 13:54
Volumes of fuel oil transshipment via Turkish ports revealed Business 13:49
Kazakhstan significantly increases export of goods to Turkmenistan Business 13:31
Turkey to supply modern weapons and military equipment to Azerbaijan Politics 13:27
Natia Turnava: Close Georgian-Azerbaijani relations contribute to development of joint projects Business 13:20
EasyJet to cancel flights as coronavirus hits demand Europe 13:14
Number with coronavirus rises to 45 in Kuwait as two more cases detected Arab World 13:14
EU sees risk of slide into major international conflict in Idlib Europe 13:12
NATO envoys to meet to discuss Syria at Turkey's request Turkey 13:10
Azerbaijan - Russia trade turnover increases Business 13:10
TRACECA IGC prepares events to develop co-op with its member countries Transport 13:02
Turkmenistan offers oil & gas companies to develop Caspian Sea national sector Oil&Gas 12:56
Coronavirus test of four Iranian MPs positive Iran 12:54
Iran to assign funds to prevent coronavirus in schools Iran 12:53
California regulator proposes record $2.14 billion fine on PG&E over wildfires US 12:48
Israeli returning from Italy diagnosed with coronavirus Israel 12:47
EU says equivalence for financial services not part of trade talks with UK Europe 12:44
Аshgabat, Kabul host joint business forum Business 12:43
Monthly auction to be held on Balkan Gas Hub trading platform Oil&Gas 12:41
All news