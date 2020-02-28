Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijan's Cabinet of Ministers holding briefing on COVID-19
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 28
Trend:
The Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers of the Republic of Azerbaijan is holding a briefing related to the coronavirus disease, Trend reports.
The Operational Headquarters confirmed the first case of coronavirus (COVID-19) infection in Azerbaijan on Feb.28.
