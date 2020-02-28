Azercell - proud partner of National Olympic Committee, National Olympic Team (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 28

Trend:

On Feb. 28, National Olympic Committee of Azerbaijan Republic and Azercell signed a Memorandum of cooperation.

As a company always supporting the development and promotion of Olympic Projects, including sport and healthy lifestyle, “Azercell Telecom” LLC for the following two years, until the end of 2021, will be a proud partner of the National Olympic Committee and National Olympic Team of Azerbaijan Republic.

The Memorandum was signed by the Vice-president of the National Olympic Committee of Azerbaijan Republic, Chingiz Huseynzade, the president of “Azercell Telekom” LLC, Vahid Mursaliyev, the director of “Toyota Qafqaz” LLC, Rashad Sarajov and the director of “Blue Planet Distribution” LLC Sabina Gazizade.

Speaking at the signing ceremony, Vice President of the National Olympic Committee of the Republic of Azerbaijan Chingiz Huseynzadeh highlighted the importance of supporting preparation of the athletes for the XXXII Summer Olympic Games and the XVI Summer Paralympic Games by the President of Azerbaijan Republic.

The president of “Azercell Telekom” LLC, Vahid Mursaliyev emphasized the value of the signed memorandum of cooperation and the importance of the contribution of the company in the development of Olympic movement in Azerbaijan at the event attended by many state and government representatives, partners of the sport community of the Republic and media representatives.

“As partners, we are ready to share our strength with the big Olympic family to promote sport and healthy lifestyle as well as to raise social awareness. We hope that a step like this will not only cause the growth of audience watching the games but also will inspire thousands of young people to engage in sports. I want all our athletes to represent our country to be strong on this responsible path and always raise our flag”, - he said.

Taking the limelight in all the countries of the world, the Olympic Games is the most important and spectacular sport event. XXXII Tokyo Summer Olympic Games will take place from 24 July to 9 August 2020.

Known as the initiator of numerous social projects, “Azercell Telecom” LLC has been supporting the Children's Paralympic Committee since 2014. Thus, the company contributes to the integration of children and adolescents with physical impairment in society.

For more information, please contact news@mcs.az

The leader of the mobile communication industry, the largest taxpayer and the biggest investor of the non-oil sector of Azerbaijan “Azercell Telecom” LLC was founded in 1996.

Currently, 4.8 million subscribers choose Azercell services. Mobile operator controls 49% of market share; while its geographical coverage constitutes 99.2% (excluding the occupied territories); and population coverage 99.8%.

Azercell was the pioneering mobile operator to introduce a number of innovations in Azerbaijan, including GSM technology, advance payment system, mobile internet services, 24/7 call center service (*1111), 7/7 Front Office service, Azercell Express offices, M2M services, 4G technology and pilot version of 5G, mobile, online customer care services and customer services through social media, mobile e-signature service “ASAN Imza” etc.

Rapidly increasing 4G network of Azercell covers nearly 60 regions of the country, including Baku and Absheron peninsula.

According to the results of mobile network quality and wireless coverage mapping surveys by international systems, Azercell’s 4G network demonstrated the best results among the mobile operators of Azerbaijan. Azercell is the only company in Azerbaijan and CIS region which has been awarded Gold Certificate of International “Investors in People” Standard.