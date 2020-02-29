Plane heading from Baku to Ankara returns to airport (UPDATE)

(FIRST VERSION PUBLISHED ON 11.48)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 29

Trend:

The plane of the flight J2-003 of Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL) that departed from Baku to Ankara at 10:35 (GMT+4) has returned to Heydar Aliyev International Airport, Trend reports referring to the AZAL on Feb. 29.

As reported, the decision was made by the captain of the plane due to the technical problems.

The plane landed safely at the Baku airport at 11:05.

According to preliminary information, the flight is delayed until 12:30.