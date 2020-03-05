Operational Headquarters, Prosecutor General’s Office make joint statement on false information about coronavirus in Azerbaijan
BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 5
Trend:
Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijan’s Cabinet of Ministers and Prosecutor General’s Office have made a joint statement on false information about coronavirus in the country, Trend reports.
The information, which doesn’t reflect the reality and is aimed at misleading the society, is dismissed, reads the statement.
