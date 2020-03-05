Operational Headquarters: No fatal case as result of coronavirus observed in Azerbaijan
BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 5
Trend:
No fatal case as a result of coronavirus has been observed in Azerbaijan, Member of the Operational Headquarters created under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers in connection with coronavirus Yagut Garayeva said.
Garayeva, who is also the head of working group dealing with infectious diseases of the Administration of the Regional Medical Divisions (TABIB), made the remark in Baku at the briefing held in connection with coronavirus, Trend reports on March 5.
