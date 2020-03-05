No cases of coronavirus quarantine evasion recorded in Azerbaijan
BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 5
Trend:
There were no cases of coronavirus quarantine evasion recorded in Azerbaijan, Member of the Operational Headquarters created under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers in connection with coronavirus Yagut Garayeva said.
Garayeva, who is also the head of working group dealing with infectious diseases of the Administration of the Regional Medical Divisions (TABIB), made the remark in Baku at the briefing held in connection with coronavirus, Trend reports on March 5.
Garayeva explained that there were no cases of of quarantine evasion in Azerbaijan. She added that the quarantine requirements should be carried out by everyone and the organization of quarantine is managed by the corresponding authorities.
