Chief infectiologist: Specialized centers for coronavirus monitoring to be created in Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Mar. 5

Trend:

Specialized centers for coronavirus monitoring will be created in Baku and Azerbaijani regions, Chief Infectiologist of Azerbaijan Jalal Isayev said, Trend reports.

He made the statement at the briefing on the topic of coronavirus in Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers of Azerbaijan.

He added that citizens will be tested via special algorithm in these centers.

"Those who will be tested positive for coronavirus will be kept for quarantine in these centers and will also undergo treatment there," Isayev said.