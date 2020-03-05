Operational Headquarters: Three more people arriving from Iran tested positive for coronavirus in Azerbaijan
BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 5
Trend:
Three more people's tests were positive among those who arrived in Azerbaijan from Iran and underwent medical check-up, Trend reports referring to the Operational Headquarters created under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers in connection with coronavirus.
As reported, these individuals have been infected with coronavirus.
Latest
Operational Headquarters: Three more people arriving from Iran tested positive for coronavirus in Azerbaijan
Who to represent Azerbaijan at 1st AGF Junior Trophy International Tournament in Men's Artistic Gymnastics? (VIDEO)
Operational Headquarters: Health condition of 3 people with confirmed coronavirus in Azerbaijan - stable
Operational Headquarters, Prosecutor General’s Office make joint statement on false information about coronavirus in Azerbaijan