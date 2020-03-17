Latvian embassy in Azerbaijan suspends visa issuance process (UPDATE)

Details added (first version published on 13:49)

The Latvian embassy in Azerbaijan has suspended the visa issuance process, Trend reports on March 17 referring to the information posted on the embassy's official Facebook page.

In connection with the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19), the Latvian government declared a state of emergency in the country until April 14. All flights, rail and road passenger transportation to Latvia have been canceled.

In view of this, applications for a Schengen visa to enter Latvia with VFS Global Visa will not be accepted until April 14. The VFS Global provides visa services at the Latvian embassy in Baku, which will be closed until March 29.

All those who have questions can contact an email: consulate.azerbaijan@mfa.gov.lv